The Arkansas football team held its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday in a closed setting at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Head coach Sam Pittman seemed fairly pleased when speaking with the media afterwards, but he made it clear that there is plenty of work to be done before the season starts.

"We had a really good scrimmage," Pittman said. "Obviously, a concerning part of the scrimmage is penalties. This is the first time we've had an SEC crew out there. There's some pass interference and things like that are going to happen at times.

"But the pre-snap penalties, most of them were with the younger guys. But we had some pre-snap penalties with the offensive line and things of that nature."

During today's closed scrimmage, the team ran around 105 to 115 plays and worked through different specific scenarios.

"We tackled live everything," Pittman noted. "Special teams, everything. I thought our D-line really played well. I don't know that we got a first down the first two series with the ones versus twos and twos versus ones.

"Offense won most all, not all, but most all of the situational football whether it be 2nd-and-10, play third or 3rd-and-6, play fourth. Red area. Low red area. Offense came back and looked really good in that time."

Pittman said sophomore wide receiver Sam Mbake and redshirt senior tight end Nathan Bax were the only players to exit the scrimmage and not return.

"At this time, I don't know the extent of either one of their injuries, but they did get injured and were unable to come back to the scrimmage," Pittman said.

Here are the stats from the offense, defense and special teams give to the media following Arkansas' first scrimmage of fall camp.