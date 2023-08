With eight fall camp practices and one scrimmage in the books for the Arkansas Razorbacks, it is time for us to update our projected defensive depth chart.

First-year defensive coordinator Travis Williams and his staff have put together a talented group of defenders and each position seems to have much more quality depth than last year.

After watching seven open practices and hearing results from Saturday's open scrimmage, we have made some changes from our previous projected defensive depth chart, which was published on July 27.

Here's a full breakdown of the projected depth chart at every position on defense and reasoning for changes.