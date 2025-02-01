Social media reacts to Arkansas' 89-79 win over Kentucky

The Arkansas Razorbacks (13-8, 2-6 SEC) surprised the entire country Saturday evening after defeating the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats, 89-79, at Rupp Arena.

Despite a very loud and energetic crowd, Arkansas came out firing on all cylinders, as it started 8-of-18 from the field and 4-of-10 from three. The only problem is that Kentucky matched that effort with 8-of-13 shooting from the field and four makes from distance.

Arkansas kept hanging on though, and by the 6:11 minute mark in the first half, held a 31-30 lead over the Wildcats.

Guard Johnell Davis started the game on fire, with an early 12 points on three makes from deep to go with two boards and an assist.

By halftime, Arkansas maintained a 46-45 advantage behind Davis' 12 points, forward Adou Thiero's 11 points and wing Karter Knox's eight points. The Razorbacks shot 16-of-33 from the field (48.5%) and 9-of-18 from beyond the arc (50.0%).

Out of the break, Arkansas didn't cool down with three more field goals and another triple, plus a steal that led to a bucket. That forced a Kentucky timeout at the 16:39 minute mark with the Hogs up, 55-47.

The next six minutes were about weathering the storm for Arkansas, which saw its lead grow to as much as 11 but see-sawed back and forth with Kentucky. With 10:54 minutes to go, Arkansas led, 69-60.

In crunchtime, Arkansas used the clock and consistently got to the free throw line. For the game, the Razorbacks shot 12-of-16 from the charity stripe.

In the end, Arkansas couldn't be contained and held Kentucky just enough to pull off the upset win. Leading the way for the Hogs was Thiero and Davis, who finished with 21 and 18 points, respectively.

Up next, the Razorbacks will travel to Austin, Texas, to face the Texas Longhorns on Feb. 5 at the Moody Center. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

