Dante Walker committed to Arkansas early in October, but when coach John Scott Jr. left to take over as defensive line coach at South Carolina earlier this week, there was quickly a disconnection between the two parties.

Scott and Walker had a strong relationship, and things really fell apart between the Ellenwood (Ga.) defensive end and Chad Morris' staff quickly.

We’ve confirmed Walker has decommitted from Arkansas.

There have already been talks between Walker's camp and Maryland about an official visit the weekend of February 1.

Middle Tennessee, NC State and some others have checked in on Walker as well. There will be others that try to make room for Walker, the No. 35 weakside end in the country, so expect more names to emerge in this race with Signing Day around the corner.