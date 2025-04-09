NBA Pro Hogs Update: Former Razorbacks gearing up for NBA playoffs

Former Razorback Nick Smith Jr. (Photo by Eric Canha - Imagn Images)

The NBA regular season is winding down to a close and the playoffs are about to begin, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have been well-represented in the Association this season. In total, there are 11 former Razorbacks who are on NBA rosters this season. Some are earlier on in their careers, while there are a few that have been mainstays in their respective lineups over several years.

One name missing from this list is Patrick Beverley, who spent seven seasons in the NBA. He's now playing professional basketball in Israel after stints with the Bucks, Lakers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Rockets, 76ers and Bulls since 2017. There are just three games left in the NBA regular season, and nine of the 11 former Razorbacks are on teams vying for a spot in the playoffs. With the playoffs set to potentially run all the way through June 22, HawgBeat takes a look at each Pro Hogs' respective seasons...

Ricky Council IV - Philadelphia 76ers

Ricky Council IV. (Photo by Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images)

Arkansas career stats: 36 GP, 34.1 MIN, 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 TO, 43.3% FG, 27.0% 3PT, 79.4% FT. NBA stats (2024-25): 70 GP, 16.7MIN, 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 TO, 38.8% FG, 26.3% 3PT, 79.7% FT.

Ricky Council IV went undrafted after he spent one year at Arkansas, where he came after spending two seasons at Wichita State. He's probably most known for his high-flying and ferocious dunks. The Durham, North Carolina, native got picked up by the Philadelphia 76ers and quickly worked his way through the G League and onto the big stage. He's mainly come off the bench in Philadelphia and has averaged 7.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game this season.

Daniel Gafford - Dallas Mavericks

Daniel Gafford. (Photo by Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

Arkansas career stats: 67 GP, 25.5 MIN, 14.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 TO, 63.5% FG, 0.0% 3PT, 56.2% FT. NBA stats (2024-25): 54 GP, 21.7 MIN, 12.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 TO, 69.7% FG, 0.0% 3PT, 68.3% FT.

Daniel Gafford played for the Razorbacks in the 2018-19 season, and was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls. He's now with the Dallas Mavericks and has battled injury as of late, but is averaging 12.2 points and 6.8 rebounds this season. Gafford, an El Dorado native, played for the Razorbacks in former head coach Mike Anderson's last two seasons in Fayetteville. He was named to the SEC All-Defensive First Team and was named First Team All-SEC in 2019; He was just the second Razorback to be named to both in the same season.

Isaiah Joe - OKC Thunder

Isaiah Joe. (Photo by Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images)

Arkansas career stats: 60 GP, 32.7 MIN, 15.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 TO, 39.0% FG, 42.9% 3PT, 82.7% FT. NBA stats (2024-25): 71 GP, 21.2 MIN, 9.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.65 TO, 43.8% FG, 41.1% 3PT, 80.4% FT.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one of — if not the — the hottest teams in the NBA this season, and Isaiah Joe is a main cog in their machine. He's averaging 9.9 points per game on 43.8% shooting from the field which includes a remarkable 41.1% from three. Joe started his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he spent two seasons, but the best of his career has been in Oklahoma City, where he's spent the last three seasons. The Fort Smith native spent two seasons with the Razorbacks, the latter of which ended with the COVID-disrupted 2019-20 season. He ranks seventh on Arkansas' all-time list for three-pointers made and sixth in three-pointers attempted.

Bobby Portis - Milwaukee Bucks

Bobby Portis. (Photo by Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

Arkansas career stats: 70 GP, 28.5 MIN, 15.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 TO, 52.6% FG, 36.5% 3PT, 73.7% FT. NBA stats (2024-25): 47 GP, 25.3 MIN, 13.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK, 1.1 TO, 46.3% FG, 36.3% 3PT, 82.6% FT.

Bobby Portis has become a beloved figure for Milwaukee Bucks fans in recent years, and just made his return from a 25-game suspension, which he was given because he tested positive for the painkiller Tramadol, which violated the league's anti-drug program. In his first game back, Portis dropped a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds) and added a block and two steals in the Bucks' 110-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

Jaylin Williams - OKC Thunder

Jaylin Williams. (Photo by Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images)

Arkansas career stats: 63 GP, 25.2 MIN, 7.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 TO, 46.1% FG, 25.5% 3PT, 73.1% FT. NBA stats (2024-25): 44 GP, 16.6 MIN, 5.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 TO, 0.6 BLK, 42.7% FG, 37.8% 3PT, 75% FT.

As we mentioned above, the Thunder are one of the hottest teams in the NBA this season. Jaylin Williams is in his third season in Oklahoma City and has started 36 of the 49 games he's played in. In his last 10 games, Williams has averaged 7.6 points, five rebounds and two assists, and in his last 11 he's notched two triple-doubles — 10 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds against the Portland Trailblazers on March 7 and 19 points, 11 assists and 17 rebounds against the 76ers on March 19. Williams spent two years with the Razorbacks, from 2020 to 2022 and led the NCAA in charges drawn with 54 in his college career.

Anthony Black - Orlando Magic

Anthony Black. (Photo by Mike Watters-Imagn Images)

Arkansas career stats: 70 GP, 34.9 MIN, 12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 3.0 TO, 45.3% FG, 30.1% 3PT, 70.5% FT. NBA stats (2024-25): 75 GP, 23.8 MIN, 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK, 1.7 TO, 42.1% FG, 31% 3PT, 75.8% FT.

Tough as nails and a constant presence for the Razorbacks in the one season he was at Arkansas, Anthony Black ran the point for Hogs' Sweet 16 run in 2023. He was a lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, sixth overall to the Orlando Magic, and hit the ground running. In two seasons in The Association, Black has played in 144 games and started 42 of those. This season, he's averaging 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for a Magic team that is inching closer to a playoff spot. Black has scored in double figures 32 times this season, with his highest scoring outburst being 23 points, which he did twice — against the Thunder on Dec. 19 and against the Washington Wizards on Feb. 23.

Jordan Walsh - Boston Celtics

Jordan Walsh (Photo by Eric Canha-Imagn Images)

Arkansas career stats: 36 GP, 24.4 MIN, 7.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK, 1.1 TO, 45.3% FG, 30.1% 3PT, 70.5% FT. NBA stats (2024-25): 49 GP, 7.6 MIN, 1.5 PTS, 1.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK, 0.3 TO, 36.1% FG, 27.1% 3PT, 58.3% FT.

Walsh was one of three five-star recruits to join the Razorbacks for the 2022-23 season and opted to spend just one year in college before he turned pro. The DeSoto, Texas, native was selected by the Boston Celtics with the 38th pick in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft. He spent the majority of his first year in the league in the G-League, but he was on the roster that won the 2024 NBA Finals, albeit he only appeared in nine games.

Moses Moody - Golden State Warriors

Moses Moody. (Photo by Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

Arkansas career stats: 32 GP, 33.8 MIN, 16.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 TO, 42.7% FG, 35.8% 3PT, 81.2% FT. NBA stats (2024-25): 71 GP, 22 MIN, 9.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK, 0.7 TO, 43.8% FG, 38% 3PT, 79.5% FT.

Moses Moody was the first one-and-done for former head coach Eric Musselman in 2021 and was a lottery pick (14th overall) selection by the Golden State Warriors, where he still plays today, four years later. Moody had to grind and work his way into the rotation for the Warriors, but he's been a regular on the court for Steve Kerr and his squad this season. In the 71 games he's appeared in, Moody has started 31 and is averaging 9.9 points per game on 43.8% shooting from the field.

Nick Smith Jr. - Charlotte Hornets

Nick Smith Jr. (Photo by Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images)

Arkansas career stats: 17 GP, 25.8 MIN, 12.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 TO, 37.6% FG, 33.8% 3PT, 74.0% FT. NBA stats (2024-25): 58 GP, 22.7 MIN, 9.6 PTS, 2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 TO, 38.5% FG, 32.9% 3PT, 92.3% FT.

Perhaps the biggest "what-if" in recent Arkansas history, Nick Smith Jr. came to Arkansas for one year that ended up being plagued by a lingering knee injury he sustained before the season started. Prior to his college career, Smith had been mocked as a lottery pick, but after an up-and-down season at Arkansas was selected 27th overall by the Charlotte Hornets. He is now in his second year in the NBA and saw his minutes increase from 14.3 per game as a rookie to 22.7 this season. This year, he's started 25 of the 58 games he's played in and is averaging 9.6 points per contest.

Mason Jones - Sacramento Kings

Mason Jones. (Photo by Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

Arkansas career stats: 65 GP, 31.5 MIN, 17.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.5 TO, 43.1% FG, 35.8% 3PT, 81.9% FT. NBA stats (2024-25): 10 GP, 4.5 MIN, 2.3 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.1 BLK, 0.1 TO, 50% FG, 12.5% 3PT, 80.0% FT.

Mason Jones was an electric factory in an Arkansas uniform for the two years he spent in Fayetteville, but hasn't been used as much in the NBA. He went undrafted in 2020 and has played for four different NBA teams — the Houston Rockets, 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings. He also had stints in both Turkey and Mexico. This season, he's averaging 2.3 points and 1.1 assists per game, and has only played in 10 games for the Kings at 4.5 minutes per game.

Stanley Umude - Milwaukee Bucks

Stanley Umude. (Photo by Benny Sieu-Imagn Images)

Arkansas career stats: 37 GP, 27.8 MIN, 11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 TO, 46.0% FG, 37.1% 3PT, 72.4% FT. NBA stats (2024-25): 20 GP, 3.3 MIN, 0.6 PTS, 0.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.32 STL, 0.2 BLK, 0.1 TO, 17.4% FG, 15.4% 3PT, 50% FT.