Check out HawgBeat.com's highlight tape for the newest Arkansas 2019 commit, 3-star Jenks, Oklahoma offensive tackle Brady Latham . Highlights are from Latham and Jenks' big win over Texas powerhouse Mansfield Legacy last Friday.

