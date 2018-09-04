3-star Oklahoma Offensive Tackle Brady Latham Commits to Arkansas
Just two short weeks after receiving his first power five offer, Jenks offensive line standout Brady Latham has called the Hogs and committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Arkansas offensive line coach Dustin Fry and the rest of the coaching staff have been checking in with Latham for months and the 3-star offensive tackle earned his offer after sending his fall scrimmage tape to Fry which showed some big improvement from last season.
"I've loved talking to Coach Morris and Coach Fry, they make me feel like family, they're great guys," Latham said.
I want to thank God, my family, the Jenks coaches, and the coaches at the University of Arkansas for giving me the opportunity to continue my football and academic career. After a lot of thought, I’m excited to Commit to the University of Arkansas!! #WPS 🐗🐗 pic.twitter.com/XEWG7Galp4— Brady Latham (@BradyLatham62) September 5, 2018
The 6-foot-5, 275-pound lineman plays left tackle but also moves to left guard for Jenks. He's visited Fayetteville twice, for a junior day and for the Hogs' big barbecue a few weeks ago and already says he plans to visit the Hill for a game.
Latham also holds offers from Missouri State, New Mexico and Utah State. He's turned his highlights to private, a good indication that he'll no longer be open to other schools recruiting him.
Last Friday, Jenks faced Mansfield Legacy, home of one of Arkansas's defensive tackle commits, Enoch Jackson Jr and after the game, Jackson complimented Latham's motor and ability.
Latham is the Hogs' second commit from Oklahoma in the 2019 class, joining Putnam City's Collin Clay.
The Razorbacks now have 19 commits in the 2019 class. On the offense, 3-star QB KJ Jefferson, 3-star WR T.Q. Jackson, 4-star WRs Shamar Nash and Treylon Burks, 3-star running back A'Montae Spivey and 3-star offensive linemen Joseph Stone, Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer. On the defense, 4-star DB Adonis Otey, 3-star DBs Malik Chavis and Myles Brooks, 4-star LB Zach Zimos, 3-star DE Zach Williams, 3-star DTs Carl Williams, Enoch Jackson and Marcus Miller and 4-star defensive ends Mataio Soli, Collin Clay and Eric Gregory.