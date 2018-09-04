Just two short weeks after receiving his first power five offer, Jenks offensive line standout Brady Latham has called the Hogs and committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Arkansas offensive line coach Dustin Fry and the rest of the coaching staff have been checking in with Latham for months and the 3-star offensive tackle earned his offer after sending his fall scrimmage tape to Fry which showed some big improvement from last season.

"I've loved talking to Coach Morris and Coach Fry, they make me feel like family, they're great guys," Latham said.



