Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 18, 2025
What Arkansas is getting in 2026 commit J.J. Andrews
circle avatar
Jackson Collier  •  HawgBeat
Basketball Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@JacksonCollier

Arkansas earned its first commitment of the 2026 class on Thursday, when in-state four-star J.J. Andrews committed to the Razorbacks.

A product of Little Rock Christian Academy, J.J. is the son of former Arkansas football legend Shawn Andrews, so he's a Razorback legacy and is also the top-ranked player in the state according to Rivals.

As a highly-touted prospect, fans have a right to be excited about landing the in-state talent, but Andrews possesses a skill set that fits well with a John Calipari system.

With the new addition, HawgBeat breaks down Andrews' game and what he will bring to the Arkansas program when he gets to campus.

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In