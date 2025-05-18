What Arkansas is getting in 2026 commit J.J. Andrews

Arkansas earned its first commitment of the 2026 class on Thursday, when in-state four-star J.J. Andrews committed to the Razorbacks.

A product of Little Rock Christian Academy, J.J. is the son of former Arkansas football legend Shawn Andrews, so he's a Razorback legacy and is also the top-ranked player in the state according to Rivals.

As a highly-touted prospect, fans have a right to be excited about landing the in-state talent, but Andrews possesses a skill set that fits well with a John Calipari system.

With the new addition, HawgBeat breaks down Andrews' game and what he will bring to the Arkansas program when he gets to campus.