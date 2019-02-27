A&M grad transfer quarterback Nick Starkel is still wrapping up classes for his undergrad degree in College Station this semester, but he's visiting Arkansas this weekend and if they lock him down for the 2019 (and 2020) seasons, Chad Morris will have a group of six quarterbacks with 88% more game snaps to start the season than they did in 2018.

Morris's goal after the 2-10 2018 season was to bring in more competition, and he did that with 4-star true freshman KJ Jefferson, but he also wanted to bring in guys with experience. He added Ben Hicks, his former SMU quarterback, in January and still, Joe Craddock was one of the first to jump when Nick Starkel's name entered the transfer portal.

Starkel's visit this weekend goes from Thursday through Saturday and his scheduled Florida State visit isn't until the end of March so Arkansas could very well convince him to call it quits after this weekend.

The Texas native was a 5.7 3-star prospect coming out of Liberty Christian High School in the Dallas area. He had seven offers including North Texas, Oklahoma State, Tulane and UCLA but he decided to commit to the Aggies just before signing day in 2016 and he joined Rakeem Boyd in the class. Boyd has been the biggest recruiter trying to get Starkel on the Hill.

Starkel arrived in College Station and redshirted his freshman year behind a senior starting quarterback, and the Aggies went 8-5 in 2016. As a redshirt freshman, Starkel won the starting job over sophomore Kellen Mond but after just 13 passing attempts and two sacks against UCLA, Starkel broke his ankle and the Aggies lost 45-44.

After rehabbing his ankle, Starkel was able to return and played in six more games. He graded out for the season at a 74.8 on ProFootballFocus with a 60 percent completion percentage, more completions than Mond, more touchdowns than Mond, but the same number of interceptions in three fewer games. The Aggies went 7-6, Kevin Sumlin was fired, Jimbo Fisher was hired and Starkel found himself riding the bench behind Mond in 2018.

Starkel is much more of a pocket passer than even Ben Hicks. He only totaled eight actual running plays in 2017 and amassed -42 yards in 12 carries. He saw snaps against Clemson and Alabama in 2018 but graded out mediocrely in his 13 snaps.

If Starkel chooses Arkansas after this weekend, the Razorbacks will have two grad transfer quarterbacks in 2019, one with two years to play, and both with more than a handful of game reps against SEC opponents and that's much more than they could say in 2018.