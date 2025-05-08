Where Arkansas' spring transfer portal players landed

The spring transfer portal window has come and gone, and while Arkansas brought in eight new players after spring practice ended, it also had several players hit the road for perceivably greener pastures.

The most high-profile transfer that left the program is true freshman quarterback Madden Iamaleava. He followed his brother, Nico, who was entrenched in drama of his own after his departure from Tennessee, to UCLA after he went through spring practice with the Razorbacks.

The transfer portal was open from April 16-25, and Arkansas addressed some positions of need, primarily on defense and in the wide receiver room. Head coach Sam Pittman grabbed two more pass-catchers and replaced Iamaleava with Florida State transfer Trever Jackson. Outside of those three, every other transfer into the program was a defensive player.

With the transfer news seemingly winding down, HawgBeat takes a look at the Arkansas players that transferred out and where they ended up...