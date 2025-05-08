Advertisement
Published May 8, 2025
Where Arkansas' spring transfer portal players landed
circle avatar
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Twitter
@DanFair88

The spring transfer portal window has come and gone, and while Arkansas brought in eight new players after spring practice ended, it also had several players hit the road for perceivably greener pastures.

The most high-profile transfer that left the program is true freshman quarterback Madden Iamaleava. He followed his brother, Nico, who was entrenched in drama of his own after his departure from Tennessee, to UCLA after he went through spring practice with the Razorbacks.

The transfer portal was open from April 16-25, and Arkansas addressed some positions of need, primarily on defense and in the wide receiver room. Head coach Sam Pittman grabbed two more pass-catchers and replaced Iamaleava with Florida State transfer Trever Jackson. Outside of those three, every other transfer into the program was a defensive player.

With the transfer news seemingly winding down, HawgBeat takes a look at the Arkansas players that transferred out and where they ended up...

Madden Iamaleava — Quarterback

From: Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, CA)

Transferred to: UCLA

Seasons spent at Arkansas: 0 (only went through spring practice)

Career stats: N/A

Shamar Easter — Wide Receiver

From: Ashdown, AR

Transferred to: North Carolina

Seasons spent at Arkansas: 1

Career stats: 2 GP, 1 rec, 16 yds

Tyrell Reed — Running Back

From: Hutchinson Community College (Hutchinson, KS)

Transferred to: Louisiana-Monroe

Seasons spent at Arkansas: 1

Career stats: 3 GP, 6 Car, 36 Yds, 1 TD; 1 Rec, 47 yards, 1 Rec. TD

Zuri Madison — Offensive Line

From: Frederick Douglass HS (Lexington, KY)

Transferred to: Arkansas State

Seasons spent at Arkansas: 1

Career stats: N/A (Redshirt)

Christian Ford — Defensive Back

From: McKinney HS (McKinney, TX)

Transferred to: Missouri State

Seasons spent at Arkansas: 2

Career stats: N/A

Uncommitted Transfers

Quentin Murphy — Defensive Back

From: Parkview HS (Little Rock, AR)

Seasons spent at Arkansas: 0 (only went through spring practice)

Career stats: N/A

JuJu Pope — Running Back

From: South Panola HS (Batesville, MS)

Seasons spent at Arkansas: 1

Career stats: N/A

Blake Boda — Quarterback

From: Cocoa HS (Daytona Beach, FL) — Transfer from Coastal Carolina

Seasons spent at Arkansas: 1

Career stats: N/A

