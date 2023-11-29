While we are still waiting on an official announcement from the UA, Petrino hasn't wasted time. Heavy on his mind with the return seems to be former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett, who was one of the best passers in program history under Petrino in the 2009-10 seasons.

On Tuesday, reports emerged that former Arkansas head coach and former Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is set to fill the vacant offensive coordinator role for the Razorbacks.

Just when you thought you were done with Arkansas football, they reeled you right back in.

Petrino also edited his Twitter/X bio to include Fayetteville, Arkansas, as his location and also added #WPS for good measure on Tuesday evening. Not to mention, this video of his granddaughter calling the Hogs.

After taking a lot of heat on social media and in press conferences for the better part of the 2023 season, head coach Sam Pittman and athletics director Hunter Yurachek have now won back most Hog fans.

The all-but-official hiring of Petrino came on the same day that the UA announced Arkansas Edge as the school's official NIL collective. I'm sure donations are skyrocketing right now.

HawgBeat released a column Tuesday stating how it didn't matter what kind of NIL funding the Hogs had if they didn't have a winning program. Petrino is the last coach to have a true winning program in Fayetteville, so this potential hire makes a lot of sense.

What will the relationship between Pittman and Petrino be like? It could be awkward, given Petrino's history in Fayetteville and the way the fanbase feels about each right now. But reports indicate that he's taken a step back from the hot-tempered guy that most Hog fans remember.

Still, there is no question that Pittman and Yurachek got this hire right on paper. Following a 4-8 campaign that saw the offense lose the team a lot of games, this hire will bring plenty of momentum and excitement throughout the offseason.

Typically, hiring a retread coach for any position on a staff never really works out. In this case, though, an exception can be made. After a blowout loss to Missouri to end the season, Pittman talked about what was needed in his offensive coordinator hire. Petrino checks all of the boxes.

"Well, I think you have to find a fit," Pittman said. "You certainly want a guy that brings something special to the university, whether that be what (Kendal Briles) did in the past. Whether that be a combination of what Kendal did and some pro style stuff. I think we need a guy that really wants to be here and understands Arkansas.

"But the No. 1 thing is we need somebody who understands how to run the football, because we have to run the football in my opinion to win. Of all the problems that we’ve had this year, in all honesty it all stemmed, a bunch of it, because we can’t run the football. That would be my No. 1 thing is to sit down and visit with a man that knows how to run the football."

When it comes to having passion for the state of Arkansas, Petrino is at the forefront of that list. Look no further than this video from his appearance at the Little Rock Touchdown Club from 2019 for proof of what the Diamond State means to him.