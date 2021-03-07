College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

With wins over South Carolina and Texas A&M this week, Arkansas extended its SEC winning streak to 11 games, matching a school record set in 1994.

The Razorbacks did it as the No. 12 team in the country - their highest ranking in the AP Poll since February of 1998.

Considering its wins were over SEC bottom-feeders, whether or not Arkansas can crack the top 10 for the first time since the 1994-95 season will depend on the performances of the teams ranked ahead of it in the poll.

As you can see in the chart below, the two teams ranked directly ahead of the Razorbacks each lost to an unranked team this week.

Here's a look at the results for all of the top 25 teams...