{{ timeAgo('2021-03-07 11:52:30 -0600') }} basketball

Arkansas beat South Carolina and Texas A&M to end the regular season this week.
With wins over South Carolina and Texas A&M this week, Arkansas extended its SEC winning streak to 11 games, matching a school record set in 1994.

The Razorbacks did it as the No. 12 team in the country - their highest ranking in the AP Poll since February of 1998.

Considering its wins were over SEC bottom-feeders, whether or not Arkansas can crack the top 10 for the first time since the 1994-95 season will depend on the performances of the teams ranked ahead of it in the poll.

As you can see in the chart below, the two teams ranked directly ahead of the Razorbacks each lost to an unranked team this week.

Here's a look at the results for all of the top 25 teams...

Table Name
Team Results this week New record

1. Gonzaga

none

24-0

2. Michigan

L, 76-53 vs. No. 4 Illinois

W, 69-50 vs. Michigan State

Sunday at Michigan State

18-1

3. Baylor

W, 94-89 at No. 6 West Virginia

W, 81-70 vs. No. 17 Oklahoma State

Sunday vs. No. 18 Texas Tech

18-1

4. Illinois

W, 76-53 at No. 2 Michigan

W, 73-68 at No. 7 Ohio State

18-6

5. Iowa

W, 102-64 vs. Nebraska

Sunday vs. No. 25 Wisconsin

18-7

6. West Virginia

L, 94-89 vs. No. 3 Baylor

W, 76-67 vs. TCU

L, 85-80 vs. No. 17 Oklahoma State

17-6

7. Ohio State

L, 73-68 vs. No. 4 Illinois

18-7

8. Alabama

W, 70-58 vs. Auburn

W, 89-79 at Georgia

19-6

9. Houston

Sunday vs. Memphis

20-3

10. Villanova

W, 72-60 vs. No. 14 Creighton

L, 54-52 at Providence

15-4

11. Florida State

W, 93-64 vs. Boston College

L, 83-73 at Notre Dame

14-4

12. Arkansas

W, 101-73 at South Carolina

W, 87-80 vs. Texas A&M

19-5

13. Kansas

W, 67-62 vs. UTEP

18-8

14. Creighton

L, 72-60 at No. 10 Villanova

W, 93-73 vs. Butler

17-6

15. Texas

W, 81-67 at Iowa State

W, 69-65 at No. 16 Oklahoma

Sunday at TCU

14-7

16. Oklahoma

L, 79-75 at No. 17 Oklahoma State

L, 69-65 vs. No. 15 Texas

14-7

17. Oklahoma State

W, 79-75 vs. No. 16 Oklahoma

L, 81-70 at No. 3 Baylor

W, 85-80 at No. 6 West Virginia

16-6

18. Texas Tech

W, 69-49 vs. TCU

W, 81-54 vs. Iowa State

Sunday at No. 3 Baylor

15-8

19. San Diego State

W, 71-62 at UNLV

19-4

20. Loyola Chicago

W, 73-49 vs. Southern Illinois

W, 65-49 vs. Indiana State

Sunday vs. Drake

21-4

21. Virginia

W, 62-51 vs. Miami (FL)

W, 68-58 at Louisville

15-6

22. Virginia Tech

Canceled vs. Louisville

Canceled at N.C. State

15-5

23. Purdue

W, 73-69 vs. No. 25 Wisconsin

W, 67-58 vs. Indiana

16-8

24. Colorado

W, 75-61 vs. Arizona State

19-7

25. Wisconsin

L, 73-69 at No. 23 Purdue

Sunday at No. 5 Iowa

16-9
