10 Burning Questions Entering Fall Camp
These are the 10 biggest questions surrounding Arkansas’ football program going into fall camp, which begins Friday…
1. Who will be Arkansas’ starting quarterback?
This is the million-dollar question with the season-opener against Eastern Illinois less than a month away. The two primary contenders are redshirt junior Ty Storey and redshirt sophomore Cole Kelley, with redshirt freshman Daulton Hyatt and a pair of true freshmen – Connor Noland and John Stephen Jones – looming. Neither Kelley nor Storey separated himself during summer workouts, according to the coaches, so it will come down to how they perform during fall camp.
