The Razorbacks have extended just one in-state offer to a rising 2021 junior but there are still plenty of FBS-bound targets populating rosters across Arkansas high school football. Check out the 10 names you need to know heading into the 2019 season:

Dreyden Norwood, cousin of Oklahoma corner Tre Norwood, is a 6-foot-1,175-pound rising junior at Fort Smith Northside that could play any position in the defensive backfield due to his pure speed. Norwood is the only 2021 prospect that boasts an offer from the Razorbacks and he's earned one from Mississippi State Bulldogs as well this spring. He is currently rated a 3-star on Rivals. His rating will likely rise this season since he has not been a starter on varsity yet.



At 6-foot-5, 315, many would consider this young man a titan even if it wasn't the Jacksonville HS mascot. Programs showing interest include Memphis, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Louisiana-Monroe, and Independence Community College. Martin on Arkansas: “I like Fayetteville. I love the city. It is a great place that I think I could call it home. I had a good time (at the offensive line vs. defensive line camp). The staff gave me a few things to work on that I will be focusing on this summer.”

This young prospect was a left-handed quarterback and basketball star before moving from Forrest City to Springdale Har-Ber. At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Errington McRae was moved to tight end in July when he transferred to the Har-Ber. He has also reported a 4.63 40 yard dash time, a nine foot three inch broad jump and a thirty-two inch vertical leap. Those are impressive numbers for a kid his size. His father, Byron, says, “He is athletic and very humble.” His offers include Memphis and Bowling Green with heavy interest from the Razorbacks. Another school that is said to be very interested in his services is LSU, they have invited him down to see a game during the upcoming season. UCLA and South Carolina have also expressed interest.

A 6-foot-1, 215-pound beast, Kylin James currently plays running back for the Bobcats for whom he rushed 192 times for 1076 yards and 13 touchdowns during his sophomore season. A few have said Arkansas has held off on offering the in-state running back because of his speed when he ran a 4.7 in the 40 yard dash at a Razorback camp this summer. To put the worries to rest, James ran a 4.52 laser at the UAPB Monster Camp last month. If James does not play running back at the FBS level, it is believed he could play linebacker. He reports two early offers from Murray State and William & Mary.



Arkansas hasn't had too much luck signing elite in-state linebackers but Marco Avant could help improve that. “I feel like the state of Arkansas is overlooked when it comes down to recruitment,” said Avant when asked about the state of recruiting in Arkansas. “You see other big state players getting all of the attention such as Texas , Louisiana and California but I feel that there are a lot of hidden gems in Arkansas such as myself.” The 6-foot-3, 190-pound backer will try to repeat his All-Conference performance in his junior season for Forrest City. He holds offers from Memphis and Tulane and camped at Arkansas, Oklahoma State, A&M and more this summer. Avant on Arkansas: “I think Arkansas is a great school. Their football team looks to be headed in a nice direction from last season with Coach Morris. I definitely could see myself putting on a Hog uniform on one day ”

Another 7A-West bonafide stud linebacker is looking to make waves in his junior season. At 6-foot, 212, Joyce displays solid lateral movement, runs to the ball instead of waiting for it to meet him. We were able to sit down and ask a few questions with him.

Joyce on Arkansas and Recruitment: "Arkansas is interested in me. I went to their elite camp and I talked with the coaches. They said very good things. Missouri is very interested. Also, UCF and Oklahoma State, too.”

Another tight end prospect for this loaded in-state position group is Eric Outley. At an impressive 6-foot-4, 234 pounds, he displays a quick release off the line of scrimmage, soft hands, runs very well and has the ability to protect the edges in run blocking. Outley on His Recruitment and Arkansas: “I like how my recruiting is going so far. Iʼm just going to keep working hard to better myself as a person and football player. Arkansas is at the top of my list to get a offer from because itʼs close to home and I would like to be the next great tight end from Arkansas and represent my home state.”

Not much is known of this 2A prodigy but he possesses size and he's shown early the ability to wreak havoc all along the defensive line. He finished 2018 with 78 tackles, 7 sacks and 3 forced fumbles for the Gators in his sophomore season. The state of Arkansas has sent plenty of talented players from lower classifications to Fayetteville. Former Razorbacks like Alan Turner from Junction City who led the team in tackles in 2013. Jonathan Luigs of Pulaski Academy, Greg Childs of Warren and Braylon Mitchell of Heber Springs were all from small classifications, underrated prospects that made key contributions for the Razorbacks. The 2020 class also produced Blayne Toll, who is one of the best athletes in the state from 2A school Hazen, who just committed to the Razorbacks. The numbers and history are in favor for this rural town defensive end to make it at the SEC level.

Kam Turner, the 5ʼ11 195 pound Osceola quarterback, took his team to the state finals last season. Turner recorded 2472 all-purpose yards and an eye popping 38 touchdowns in 2018. Look for him to make recruiting moves going into the 2019 season. It has been reported that he runs between a 4.47-4.58 in his 40 yard dash time.



In a town not known to produce FBS talent, Mason Brotherton will probably be the exception. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end is doing his upmost to become a Razorback, attending multiple camps in Fayetteville and performing well. He reports early offers from Memphis and Mercer.



Three more names to keep an eye on: *Isaiah Woods - Pulaski Academy - H-Back

*Landon Rogers - Parkview - Quarterback *Jared Summons - Parkview- Offensive Lineman Follow new HawgBeat contributor Jacob Scott Davis on Twitter.

