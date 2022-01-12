10 potential portal targets for Arkansas

Arkansas made some early noise in the transfer portal, landing a pair of highly regarded players before the early signing period, but it’s been pretty quiet since then.

Assuming unsigned safety commit Myles Rowser signs in February, with is expected, the Razorbacks will have room to add up to five more players in the 2022 class and many expect them to do so via the portal.

They may choose to save some of those spots for after spring ball, when there will likely be another wave of transfers, but there are plenty of solid options currently available.

Here’s a look at 10 potential transfers HawgBeat could see joining Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood and LSU defensive end Landon Jackson at Arkansas…

DT Jaxon Player - Tulsa

This is an obvious inclusion on the list, as Player recently included Arkansas in his top five, along with Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor and TCU. A two-time All-AAC performer, he has been a disruptive force in the middle of Tulsa’s defensive line the last two seasons, racking up 86 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks and 12 quarterback hurries in 22 games.

One thing working in the Razorbacks’ favor is their defensive line coach, Jermial Ashley, was previously at Tulsa and actually recruited Player for the Golden Hurricanes. With John Ridgeway and Markell Utsey leaving, they also have a void at defensive tackle, meaning there are a lot of snaps up for grabs.