TE Blayne Toll - Hazen: The 6-foot5, 225-pounder already has a good offer list coming together with schools like Louisville and Oklahoma State offering in June. He plays quarterback mostly in high school, but will be a tight end on the next level. He is also very explosive as a defensive end.

QB Jacolby Criswell - Morrilton: The odds on favorite to be the No. 1 prospect in the state, Criswell recently added an offer from Arkansas to go with a national list that seems to add a school with each day. A big arm and a good frame to go with plus athleticism help make him the premiere player in the state in the 2020 cycle.

TE/DE Bryant Burns - Ozark: Currently in the 6-foot-3, 215-220-pound range Burns is one who could play tight end or flip over and play defense on the next level possibly. A good athlete with plus size.

CB Brandon Calvert - Marion: The 5-foot-10, 160-pounder needs to add some size, but he is a fierce hitter and had great closing speed. Look for him to catch the eye of coaches with a big season this fall.

ATH Bryndell Cook - Springdale: The 5-foot-9 speedster is most likely a fit in the slot on the next level He has good hands and should be a big part of his team's offense in the Fall

RB/ATH Torrance Farmer - Fayetteville: The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder passes the eye ball test. Top-end speed may be an issue, but he is much more explosive in his spring highlights and that is a positive sign for his development as a prospect.

QB Hank Gibbs - Fayetteville: The next big thing possibly at a school that is known for producing top flight quarterbacks. Te 6-foot-6, 210-pounder will be behind Darius Bowers, but is definitely a name to know.

ATH Jayden Kelley - Pulaski Academy: He plays running back right now, but the 6-foot-2, 175-pounder will likely be transitioning to wide receiver. He has long arms and good open field running ability. A very intriguing player at one of the state's elite schools.

DT Rashad Muhammad - North Little Rock: The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder could grow into a force on the defensive front. He still needs to add some size, but gets off the ball quickly and has looked nice on the camp scene.

WR Jaden Nash - Benton: An exciting play maker who could make plays out of the slot or split out wide. He should put up massive numbers this season. Listed at 6-foot-1, 165 pounds. He will need to show he can put up speedy times to haul in major offers.

OL Devin Pitts - North Little Rock: Pitts is around 6-foot-2 range right now, but he has a great frame and a good wingspan. He first caught my eye at the U.S. Army All-American Combine in January where he held his own in one-on-ones versus older competition.

DT: Michael Powell - Clarksville: 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensively tackles are not easy players to find. Powell will continue to get more explosive as he matures

LB/DE Jashaud Stewart - Jonesboro: The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder plays with his hand on the dirt, but if he can work on his foot speed heading into his final two seasons he may be the type who cane get major looks as a hybrid OLB/DE.

S Derriun Thompson - Prescott: We will probably see more defensive backs burst onto the scene, but for right now this is one of the top guys in the state and he makes a ton of plays on film. At 6-foot-1, 170 pounds he has the desired size colleges look for.

ATH Cannon Turner - Arkadelphia: A proven winner and a great football player. He plays quarterback, but he is just a playmaker. Alabama signed a player much like him in its 2018 class out of Louisiana in Slade Bolden. At 6-foot-0, 195 pounds and with decent speed he could factor in at multiple positions.