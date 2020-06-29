15 former Diamond Hogs featured on initial MLB 'player pools'
The coronavirus pandemic has led to drastic changes, but it now seems like there will be a Major League Baseball season in 2020 after all.
It will be only 60 games and feature some new rules, including 60-man “player pools” for all 30 teams that had to be set by Sunday afternoon. With the Giants’ announcement Monday afternoon, every roster has been revealed ahead of “Spring Training 2.0” that starts later this week.
Half of the players will make an initial Opening Day roster, while the other 30 players in the pool will stay at their team’s “Alternate Training Site” - which will likely be a nearby minor league park. Several teams still have open spots in their pools and those can be filled at any time.
However, for the time being, there are 15 former Arkansas players currently on the initial 60-man rosters, including two who began their careers with the Razorbacks before transferring to another school.
Here is a list of those players…
Brian Anderson - Miami Marlins
Jalen Beeks - Tampa Bay Rays
Andrew Benintendi - Boston Red Sox
Isaiah Campbell - Seattle Mariners
Matt Cronin - Washington Nationals
Dominic Fletcher - Arizona Diamondbacks
Logan Forsythe - Philadelphia Phillies
Dallas Keuchel - Chicago White Sox
James McCann - Chicago White Sox
Blake Parker - Philadelphia Phillies
*Colin Poche - Tampa Bay Rays
Matt Reynolds - Kansas City Royals
*Jackson Rutledge - Washington Nationals
Drew Smyly - San Francisco Giants
Ryne Stanek - Miami Marlins
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
*Played at Arkansas, but transferred
Players in italics have yet to make their MLB debut