The coronavirus pandemic has led to drastic changes, but it now seems like there will be a Major League Baseball season in 2020 after all.

It will be only 60 games and feature some new rules, including 60-man “player pools” for all 30 teams that had to be set by Sunday afternoon. With the Giants’ announcement Monday afternoon, every roster has been revealed ahead of “Spring Training 2.0” that starts later this week.

Half of the players will make an initial Opening Day roster, while the other 30 players in the pool will stay at their team’s “Alternate Training Site” - which will likely be a nearby minor league park. Several teams still have open spots in their pools and those can be filled at any time.

However, for the time being, there are 15 former Arkansas players currently on the initial 60-man rosters, including two who began their careers with the Razorbacks before transferring to another school.

Here is a list of those players…

Brian Anderson - Miami Marlins

Jalen Beeks - Tampa Bay Rays

Andrew Benintendi - Boston Red Sox

Isaiah Campbell - Seattle Mariners

Matt Cronin - Washington Nationals

Dominic Fletcher - Arizona Diamondbacks

Logan Forsythe - Philadelphia Phillies

Dallas Keuchel - Chicago White Sox

James McCann - Chicago White Sox

Blake Parker - Philadelphia Phillies

*Colin Poche - Tampa Bay Rays

Matt Reynolds - Kansas City Royals

*Jackson Rutledge - Washington Nationals

Drew Smyly - San Francisco Giants

Ryne Stanek - Miami Marlins

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

*Played at Arkansas, but transferred

Players in italics have yet to make their MLB debut