2 more game times announced for 2021 season

Arkansas will play a pair of afternoon games sandwiched around its primetime matchup with Texas to open the 2021 football season.

The season opener against Rice on Sept. 4 will kick off at 1 p.m. CT and be streamed on ESPN-Plus and SEC Network-Plus, and the Week 3 game against Georgia Southern on Sept. 18 will start at 3 p.m. CT and be televised on the SEC Network.

The Texas game, which is scheduled for Sept. 11, was previously announced as a 6 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN. All three of those games will be played at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

While the Texas and Georgia Southern games will be nationally televised on traditional channels, the first game of head coach Sam Pittman's second season will be available only online.

That is part of the SEC's recently announced deal with ESPN, which includes no more than one non-conference game per school being streamed on the network's digital platform.

ESPN-Plus is a subscription service, but this year's games will also be available via SEC Network-Plus, which is accessible with a cable provider's log-in credentials.