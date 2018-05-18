Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-18 17:15:44 -0500') }} football Edit

2019 3-star LB Darius Hodges Puts Hogs at the Top After New Offer

Jhh2lzut6dkz0xmqko1q
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat.com
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

The Razorbacks offered another 2019 athlete this week, this time at a position with a lot of uncertainty. Arkansas has plenty of offers out to linebackers but besides Jackson Hannah, nobody has hea...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}