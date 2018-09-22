Ticker
football

2019 RB commit Spivey provides offensive spark in shutout victory

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

OPELIKA, Ala. – Needing to jump-start its offense, Phenix City (Ala.) Central turned to its SEC running back.

A’Montae Spivey, a three-star recruit and member of Arkansas’ 2019 class, took a handoff late in the first quarter and sprinted 41 yards untouched down the sideline to break a scoreless tie. It was one of his 17 carries for 136 yards and three scores in the Red Devils’ 28-0 win over Opelika (Ala.) on Friday.

“They were clogging it inside, so I bounced it,” Spivey said of the run. “It’s an amazing feeling when you get to give a spark to your team.”

