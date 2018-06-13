2020 3-star WR Loic Fouonji Says He Wants to Visit the Hill This Summer
Midland Lee wide receiver Loic Fouonji's recruitment is just starting to heat up and a successful junior campaign will surely cement his status as one of the top 2020 wide receivers in Texas. Arkan...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news