Social media reacts to Arkansas' loss to Texas Tech

Coach John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks were eliminated Thursday from the NCAA Tournament following their 85-83 overtime loss to the 3-seed Texas Tech Red Raiders at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The first half was the Nelly Davis and Karter Knox show, as both guards combined for 25 of Arkansas' 38 points against the Red Raiders. They ended up with 30 and 20 points, respectively, with D.J. Wagner and Trevon Brazile scoring double digits, as well.

As a team, the Hogs shot 27-of-65 from the field, 10-of-25 from beyond the arc and 19-of-22 from the charity stripe.

Below are highlights and social media reactions from the Hoop Hogs' postseason loss...