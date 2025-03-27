How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Texas Tech in Sweet 16

The 10-seed Arkansas Razorbacks will continue their NCAA Tournament run on Thursday night in the Sweet Sixteen against the 3-seed Texas Tech Red Raiders at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Arkansas defeated the 7-seed Kansas Jayhawks in the first round of the tournament last Thursday and followed it up with an upset of 2-seed St. John's two days later. Texas Tech had a little trouble with North Carolina-Wilmington in the first round, but took down 11-seed Drake with relative ease to advance to the Sweet 16.

The Razorbacks and Red Raiders are old Southwest Conference foes, and have faced off a total of 80 times in the two schools' history. The most recent contest came in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, when the Razorbacks dispatched Texas Tech 68-66 to advance to their first Sweet 16 in 25 years.

The Red Raiders and Razorbacks are tied at 40 games a piece all-time, but the only time the two teams have met in the NCAA Tournament was the aforementioned 2021 Round of 32.

This time around, the Razorbacks face a tough test. Texas Tech is ranked No. 5 in offensive efficiency according to KenPom, and head coach John Calipari knows it will be difficult to pull out a win.

"Texas Tech (is) well coached," Calipari said Wednesday. "They can beat you inside or outside, shooting 3s, posting the ball, throwing it to 15 feet, backing you down, making you make decisions...I'll say this, there's a reason we're the underdog in this game. They're very, very good. But it's a different deal covering this team than, whether it be Kansas or St. John's."

The Razorbacks should be at mostly full strength injury-wise, as freshman point guard Boogie Fland returned to the floor in the first and second rounds, and junior forward Adou Thiero, while limited, should be able to play off the bench.

"Adou practiced yesterday," Calipari said. "Leg was bothering him today, so I didn't put him through anything. We'll see tomorrow. If we had eight to 10 minutes from him in case of foul trouble it would help. But we're fine."

Below are details on how to watch, BetSaracen betting lines, links to stream and links to all of our coverage leading up to the game...