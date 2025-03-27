How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Texas Tech in Sweet 16

The 10-seed Arkansas Razorbacks will continue their NCAA Tournament run on Thursday night in the Sweet Sixteen against the 3-seed Texas Tech Red Raiders at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Arkansas defeated the 7-seed Kansas Jayhawks in the first round of the tournament last Thursday and followed it up with an upset of 2-seed St. John's two days later. Texas Tech had a little trouble with North Carolina-Wilmington in the first round, but took down 11-seed Drake with relative ease to advance to the Sweet 16.
The Razorbacks and Red Raiders are old Southwest Conference foes, and have faced off a total of 80 times in the two schools' history. The most recent contest came in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, when the Razorbacks dispatched Texas Tech 68-66 to advance to their first Sweet 16 in 25 years.
The Red Raiders and Razorbacks are tied at 40 games a piece all-time, but the only time the two teams have met in the NCAA Tournament was the aforementioned 2021 Round of 32.
This time around, the Razorbacks face a tough test. Texas Tech is ranked No. 5 in offensive efficiency according to KenPom, and head coach John Calipari knows it will be difficult to pull out a win.
"Texas Tech (is) well coached," Calipari said Wednesday. "They can beat you inside or outside, shooting 3s, posting the ball, throwing it to 15 feet, backing you down, making you make decisions...I'll say this, there's a reason we're the underdog in this game. They're very, very good. But it's a different deal covering this team than, whether it be Kansas or St. John's."
The Razorbacks should be at mostly full strength injury-wise, as freshman point guard Boogie Fland returned to the floor in the first and second rounds, and junior forward Adou Thiero, while limited, should be able to play off the bench.
"Adou practiced yesterday," Calipari said. "Leg was bothering him today, so I didn't put him through anything. We'll see tomorrow. If we had eight to 10 minutes from him in case of foul trouble it would help. But we're fine."
Below are details on how to watch, BetSaracen betting lines, links to stream and links to all of our coverage leading up to the game...
--------------
How to Watch/Listen
Who: 10-seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13, 8-10 SEC) vs. 3-seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (27-8, 15-5 Big 12)
When: Thursday, March 27 at 9:09 p.m. CT
Where: Chase Center — San Francisco, California
TV/Stream: TBS/TruTv / Watch TBS (Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Lauren Shehadi)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
--------------
BetSaracen Odds
Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*
Moneyline/Spread
Arkansas: +5.5, +190 (110)
Texas Tech: -5.5, -230 (-110)
O/U: 148.5 (-115/-105)
Double R Props (More available in the BetSaracen app)
- Boogie Fland OVER 7.5 points and OVER 1.5 rebounds (+175)
- D.J. Wagner OVER 11.5 points and OVER 1.5 rebounds (+210)
- Jonas Aidoo OVER 22.5 points and rebounds combined (+250)
- Karter Knox OVER 8.5 points and OVER 3.5 rebounds (+300)
- Billy Richmond OVER 7.5 FG's attempted and OVER 1.5 assists (+350)
Catch Up On HawgBeat's Arkansas Basketball Coverage
- Calipari, players detail 'rewarding' season ahead of Sweet 16
- VIDEO: Preview press conferences - Arkansas vs. Texas Tech
- Calipari updates Adou Thiero's status for Sweet 16
- Know the Foe: Gaining Texas Tech insight with Red Raider Sports