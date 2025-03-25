Know the Foe: Gaining Texas Tech insight with Red Raider Sports

The 10-seed Arkansas basketball team will face off against the 3-seed Texas Tech Red Raiders in a Sweet 16 matchup Thursday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Arkansas dispatched 7-seed Kansas and 2-seed St. John's in the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament, respectively, in Providence, Rhode Island, last week. The Red Raiders started in Wichita, Kansas, where they beat 14-seed North Carolina-Wilmington and 11-seed Drake to advance.

HawgBeat sat down with Red Raider Sports' staff writer Ben Golan and asked him some questions to better understand the Razorbacks’ next opponent…