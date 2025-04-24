Reports: John Calipari in contact with Kentucky transfer

Coming out of high school, Perry was committed to Calipari while he was at Kentucky. The 6-foot-1 freshman is the all-time leading scorer in Kentucky high school basketball history with 5,481 points scored at Lyon County High School in western Kentucky.

Perry, a former four-star guard in the class of 2024 according to Rivals, entered the transfer portal shortly before it closed on Tuesday. Reports said in addition to Arkansas, Perry has heard from schools like Ole Miss, Tennessee, Louisville, Missouri, LSU and others.

Arkansas head coach John Calipari has been in contact with Kentucky transfer guard Travis Perry, according to multiple reports.

After Calipari lept from Kentucky to Arkansas, Perry opted to stay with the in-state program. He played 301 minutes across 31 games and started four games for the Wildcats, and averaged 2.7 points on 32.1% shooting from the field, which includes a 29.2% (56-of-80) clip from three-point land.

Perry did have a stretch of games in Southeastern Conference play where he played above his average. From Feb. 11 to 26, his scoring jumped to 7.4 points per game. His highest-scoring outburst in that timeframe was 12 points on the road against Alabama, a game he also had four assists in.

Arkansas' backcourt for next season is somewhat loaded, as D.J. Wagner — also a Kentucky transfer — returns, along with incoming five-star guards Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas.

Billy Richmond III, who flipped his commitment from Kentucky to Arkansas after Calipari's departure last year, also spent time at point guard once SEC play started last season.

It's worth noting a source told HawgBeat staff that Arkansas' involvement in Perry's recruitment may not be as heavy as other programs'.

Be sure to stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest developments surrounding Arkansas basketball.