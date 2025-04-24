Former Razorbacks set for 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft officially starts Thursday night and runs through Saturday afternoon, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have multiple prospects hoping to their names called during the festivities.

Among the former Razorbacks with their name in this year's draft, defensive end Landon Jackson is likely to be the first to be selected. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. rated Jackson as the 68th best prospect in the draft in his final big board rankings, while his colleague Field Yates projected Jackson to be drafted 63rd overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of his April 15 mock draft.

"Kansas City will always be in the business of adding pass rushers, and Jackson has terrific length and plays with one of the best motors in the class," Yates wrote.

Receivers Andrew Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa both have a chance to hear their names called, as well. Armstrong led the SEC in the regular season with 78 catches for 1,140 receiving yards last year, while TeSlaa has skyrocketed up draft boards after a great testing at the NFL Combine.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Armstrong is a projected seventh round pick right now. Mock drafts listed by them include Armstrong selected by the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers or Minnesota Vikings, among other teams.

Mock drafts have TeSlaa slotted anywhere from the seventh round to even the fifth round. His 4.43 40-yard dash and 39.5" vertical jump at the combine are very attractive to scouts, on top of his 28 catches for 546 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Hogs. The Athletic recently projected TeSlaa to be drafted to the Las Vegas Raiders in the seventh round.

Defensive tackle Eric Gregory is another Razorback who could hear his named called in this year's draft. Gregory spent six seasons in Fayetteville and set a career-high in tackle (42), tackles for loss (5) and sacks (3). A recent mock draft from Pro Football Focus had the Baltimore Ravens selecting Gregory in the seventh round.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft...