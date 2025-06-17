LHP Zach Root will start College World Series elimination game against UCLA

OMAHA – Three days removed from throwing 38 pitches in 1 2/3 innings, junior left-hander Zach Root will be back on the bump in Tuesday's College World Series elimination game against UCLA at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Root got off to a strong start against the Tigers on Saturday, completing a 1-2-3 first inning with a strikeout of first baseman Jared Jones. Root punched out shortstop Steven Milam to begin the second, then was pulled after getting tagged for three earned runs.

On the season, Root has compiled an 8-6 record in 18 appearances with a 3.82 earned run average and has struck out 121 batters while issuing 33 walks.

The Razorbacks kept their College World Series run going on Monday with a shutout victory over Murray State, thanks largely to an all-time historic performance from righty Gage Wood.

First pitch for Arkansas and UCLA is set for 6 p.m. CT and will be aired on ESPN.