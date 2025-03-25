Adou Thiero available for Razorbacks in Sweet 16

“With Adou…we need his toughness and his athleticism,” Calipari said on the show. “The most he’ll play is 12 minutes. Maybe 15. But you got to prepare now because we’re a different team.”

Thiero, who has not seen the floor since Feb. 22 against Missouri, is expected to play between 12 and 15 minutes against the Red Raiders.

Arkansas forward Adou Thiero will be available for the Razorbacks in their Sweet 16 matchup against Texas Tech, head coach John Calipari said on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

Thiero is the Razorbacks’ top scorer and rebounder at 15.6 points and six rebounds per game.

Thiero will be the second Razorback to return to the floor in the NCAA Tournament from a prolonged injury this season. Arkansas got freshman point guard Boogie Fland back for the first and second round of the tournament last week.

The junior out of Pittsburgh left the game in the second half against Missouri on Feb. 22 after he hyperextended his knee, and has not seen the floor since.

After the Razorbacks’ win over Kansas in the first round, there was a possibility Thiero would return from his injury against St. John’s. He practiced with the team, but ultimately did not suit up.

Now, all signs point to the Razorbacks having their full stable of players as they look to make a deeper run in the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas and Texas Tech will tip off from the Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday at 7:09 p.m. CT. The game will air on TBS/TruTV.