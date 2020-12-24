 2020 Arkansas Razorbacks PFF breakdown: Offensive snap counts, season grades
2020 Arkansas PFF breakdown: Offensive snap counts, season grades

Treylon Burks was Arkansas' top offensive threat in 2020.
Treylon Burks was Arkansas' top offensive threat in 2020. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Each week throughout the season, HawgBeat took a closer look at Arkansas' games with the help of Pro Football Focus. The analytics website keeps track of snap counts and grades each player on a scale of 0-100, among other things.

Now that the regular season is over and the Razorbacks are preparing for a bowl game, let's take a look at those cumulative numbers on offense...

Team Grades - OFFENSE
Category Grade SEC / FBS rank Last year (rank)

Overall

69.1

11th / 98th

68.9

(13th / 116th)

Offense

71.3

10th / 81st

66.1

(12th / t-105th)

Passing

73.7

8th / 45th

55.2

(12th / t-109th)

Rushing

69.0

14th / t-115th

78.4

(11th / 72nd)

Receiving

69.9

9th / 57th

61.7

(10th / 106th)

Pass blocking

63.2

7th / 71st

61.7

(9th / t-92nd)

Run blocking

65.7

t-8th / t-65th

63.0

(9th / 76th)
There are 14 SEC teams and 127 FBS teams that played football this fall. All 130 FBS teams played last fall.
