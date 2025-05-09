How to Watch, BetSaracen odds: No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 3 LSU

The No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks (40-9, 17-7 SEC) travel to play the No. 3 LSU Tigers (38-11, 15-9) at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge (La.) this weekend aiming to build off of a home sweep of top-ranked Texas.

Arkansas snapped a three-series skid and capped a perfect weekend behind career outings from pitchers Zach Root and Gage Wood, along with unheralded star Reese Robinett's two homers in the slugfest finale.

Root threw eight innings in Thursday's 9-0 shutout win, allowing only two hits and striking out 11 batters, while Wood went four innings on a pitch count in Friday's 6-1 win with nine punchouts. Both strikeout totals for Root and Wood were career highs. Robinett, Brent Iredale and Wehiwa Aloy all notched multiple hits in Saturday's 13-8 triumph that completed the sweep.

The Tigers are hoping to get back on track after dropping last weekend's series against Texas A&M, in which they had the lead until the bottom of the eighth inning in Sunday's rubber match.

It was great news for the Razorbacks when Thursday's injury report released as two notable names were left off: reliever Parker Coil and outfielder Logan Maxwell. Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn mentioned during Monday's Swatter's Club luncheon that there was a good chance both could return against the Tigers in some form.

Maxwell has not played since re-tweaking his hamstring, which has been a lingering injury for the Ohio native this season, on April 25 against Florida. Coil has been recovering from a back injury that he sustained against South Carolina on March 23.

There have also been a lot of questions about redshirt freshman reliever Hunter Dietz, whose season debut was delayed due to a freak accident during the midweek series with Little Rock.

"We are going see what situation we have and probably just put him in," Van Horn said of Dietz. "It could be this weekend, left on left with two outs and a runner on second to go get this one hitter."

Both squads are still very much in the hunt for the SEC regular season championship, a race that Texas currently leads with Arkansas trailing two games behind them. LSU is four games behind the Longhorns in a tie with Georgia for third with only one more series remaining after this week.

