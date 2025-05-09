Recruiting Roundup: noteworthy targets, looming decisions, and more

Arkansas head coach John Calipari has signed back-to-back top five recruiting classes in his short tenure in Fayetteville so far. His first class, the majority of which followed him from Kentucky, ranked No. 4 nationally on Rivals, while the 2025 class ranks No. 5 currently. Recruiting never sleeps in college basketball, especially with the transfer portal and more and more players opting to reclassify. With the summer shoe circuits coming up, as well as some decision dates fast-approaching, here are some names to keep an eye on for the Razorbacks.

In-state product JJ Andrews has been impressive so far this offseason, earning first-team honors in the first session of the EYBL Circuit in Phoenix. The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game on 71.9% shooting from the field.

His skills were on full display and drew the attention of multiple scouts and could see a rise in the rankings as a result. Andrews is currently set to announce his commitment on May 15th between Arkansas, LSU, and Missouri.