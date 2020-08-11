HawgBeat - 2020 First Look: Alabama Crimson Tide

GET YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION STARTED TODAY We don't yet know the dates or the order, but we do know all 10 of Arkansas's 2020 opponents. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Hog fans an early look at each team on Arkansas's schedule, which is perhaps the toughest slate in all of college football. Since we're going in alphabetical order, we kick things off with the Alabama Crimson Tide, ranked No. 3 in the nation and No. 1 in the SEC in the USA Today coaches' preseason poll.

Alabama Crimson Tide (#3)

2019 record: 11-2 (6-2 SEC) All time series vs Arkansas: Alabama leads 20-8 (12 game win streak) Last meeting: Alabama won 48-7 in 2019 in Tuscaloosa. Arkansas faced sophomore QB. Mac Jones instead of Heisman candidate Tua Tagovailoa who had an ankle injury. Jones completed 18 of 22 passes for 235 and three touchdowns, and only played the first half plus one series of the second half. Arkansas QB Nick Starkel threw three interceptions and finished just 5 for 19 throwing. Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd rushed 12 times for just 50 yards while Najee Harris had 86 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns for the Tide. Head Coach: Nick Saban (14th season, 152-23 at Alabama)

Alabama has won four titles in the last decade under head coach Nick Saban. (USA Today)

Offense

Coordinator: Steve Sarkisian (2nd season) Before joining the Tide, Sarkisian was the OC for the Atlanta Falcons. 2019 rushing rank: 56th, 168.5 yards/game 2019 passing rank: 3rd, 342.2 yards/game 2019 total rank: 6th, 510.8 yards/game 2019 scoring rank: 2nd, 47.2 points/game Returning starters: 7 Key losses: Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, Tua Tagovailoa, Jedrick Wills

Defense

Coordinator: Pete Golding (2nd season) Golding was co-DC/ILB coach before being promoted to DC. He came to Alabama after a stints at UTSA and Southern Miss where his defenses set program records. 2019 rushing rank: 37th, 137.1 yards/game 2019 passing rank: 11th, 187.2 yards/game 2019 total rank: 21st, 324.4 yards/game 2019 scoring rank: 13th, 18.6 points/game Returning starters: 5 Key losses: Terrell Lewis, Trevon Diggs, Xavier McKinney

Recruiting

Four-year recruiting rankings (2017-20): 1, 7, 2, 3 (Avg. 3.25) 5-stars signed (2017-20): 17 4-stars signed (2017-20): 70

Overall Outlook