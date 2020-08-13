HawgBeat - 2020 First Look: Florida Gators

We don't yet know the dates or the order, but we do know all 10 of Arkansas's 2020 opponents. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Hog fans an early look at each team on Arkansas's schedule, which is perhaps the toughest slate in all of college football.

Following Alabama, Arkansas and Auburn alphabetically, Florida is next up in our first look preview series. The Razorbacks were not originally scheduled to play the Gators until 2023 but the SEC's flip to a 10-game all-SEC schedule saddled them with the task of traveling to Gainesville in 2020. Florida is ranked No. 8 in the nation and No. 4 in the SEC in the USA Today coaches' preseason poll.