HawgBeat - 2020 First Look: LSU Tigers

We don't yet know the dates or the order, but we do know all 10 of Arkansas's 2020 opponents. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Hog fans an early look at each team on Arkansas's schedule, which is perhaps the toughest slate in all of college football.

Following Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and Georgia alphabetically, Louisiana State is up next in our first look preview series. The Tigers are coming off a national championship but have a lot of talent, including coaches, to replace. LSU is ranked No. 5 in the nation and No. 3 in the SEC in the USA Today coaches' preseason poll.