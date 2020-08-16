HawgBeat - 2020 First Look: Mississippi State Bulldogs

We don't yet know the dates or the order, but we do know all 10 of Arkansas's 2020 opponents. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Hog fans an early look at each team on Arkansas's schedule, which is perhaps the toughest slate in all of college football.

Following Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and LSU alphabetically, Mississippi State is up next in our first look preview series. The Bulldogs hired Mike Leach from Washington State this offseason and they'll be switching from Joe Moorhead's run-heavy offense to Leach's air raid, led by Stanford transfer KJ Costello.