2020 Football Roster Tidbits: Weight changes, new numbers, missing players
Arkansas has updated its football roster for the first time since before last season.
Below are some of HawgBeat's takeaways from the update, including which players gained and lost the most weight, who isn't listed, roster additions and jersey number changes.
The very last item is a complete position-by-position breakdown of the roster, listed from heaviest to lightest. It also includes the change from their listed weight in last season's media guide and the average weight change for the position group. (Weights of new players are not included in that average.)
Biggest Weight Gains
1. OL Ricky Stromberg: +32
2. DL Nicholas Fulwider: +30
3. OL Austin Nix: +23
4. LS Jordan Silver: +18
5. LB Zach Zimos: +16
6. DL Morgan Hanna: +15
7. WR Shamar Nash: +14
8. OL Ty Clary: +13
t-9. OL Shane Clenin: +12
t-9. TE Hudson Henry: +12
t-9. QB KJ Jefferson: +12
t-9. OL Drew Vest: +12
t-9. DL Zach Williams: +12
t-9. OL Ryan Winkel: +12
Biggest Weight Losses
1. LS John Oehrlein: -22
t-2. DL Elias Hale: -12
t-2. OL Dylan Rathcke: -12
4. LB Grant Morgan: -9
5. LB Jake Yurachek: -8
t-6. RB Jermarcus Arnold: -6
t-6. OL Luke Jones: -6
t-6. WR De'Vion Warren: -6
t-6. WR Mike Woods: -6
t-10. P Matthew Phillips: -4
t-10. DL Mataio Soli: -4
Missing Players
(Note: This list doesn't include players like Nick Starkel or TQ Jackson, who have announced they are transferring.)
Scholarship
~OL Kirby Adcock
~WR Deon Stewart
Walk-Ons
~Logan Kallesen
~John Miscoll
~Brett Nabors
~Logan Orr
Number Changes
