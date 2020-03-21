Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

Arkansas has updated its football roster for the first time since before last season.

Below are some of HawgBeat's takeaways from the update, including which players gained and lost the most weight, who isn't listed, roster additions and jersey number changes.

The very last item is a complete position-by-position breakdown of the roster, listed from heaviest to lightest. It also includes the change from their listed weight in last season's media guide and the average weight change for the position group. (Weights of new players are not included in that average.)