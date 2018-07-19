The new Arkansas Razorbacks staff is targeting East Texas athletes hard and getting their foot in the door early with many rising prospects including 3-star wideout Ja'Lynn Polk. Polk is about to begin his junior season for Lufkin High School, home of current Razorback commit, defensive tackle Carl Williams.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound receiver is a versatile target and one of his biggest strengths is his 4.4-speed that has earned him offers from Arkansas and Illinois, with more schools knocking on the door as well.