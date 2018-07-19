2020 Lufkin WR Ja'Lynn Polk Gaining Recruitment Momentum, Earns Hog Offer
The new Arkansas Razorbacks staff is targeting East Texas athletes hard and getting their foot in the door early with many rising prospects including 3-star wideout Ja'Lynn Polk. Polk is about to begin his junior season for Lufkin High School, home of current Razorback commit, defensive tackle Carl Williams.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound receiver is a versatile target and one of his biggest strengths is his 4.4-speed that has earned him offers from Arkansas and Illinois, with more schools knocking on the door as well.
