2020 PF Jaylin Williams Stands Out at The Warmup with Four Double-Doubles
The fifth annual Northwest Arkansas basketball showcase The Warmup presented by MADEHoops featured some of the Razorbacks most important 2020 prospects. In group of talented athletes was Fort Smith power forward Jaylin Williams, one of three newly re-offered in-state prospects.
Playing his first season with Woodz Elite, he and teammates fell to Bradley Beal Elite and Moses Moody on Friday night 90-85 but bounced back on Saturday and Sunday with a close win over Alabama Fusion, a sound 95-60 victory over BeyondBall and a resounding 93-56 win over Kingdom Hoops.
The power forward put up 14 points in the first game of the tournament and followed that performance up with two more 10+ point games. He finished with three double-doubles in four games.
Williams told Rivals on Friday night that he was excited to be reoffered by Coach Musselman with his teammate Chris Moore but the two haven't talked much about playing together yet. He has five offers so far and Auburn and Iowa State are at the top of his list to visit, after Arkansas of course.
He's visited the Hill several times while Mike Anderson was head coach but hasn't talked with Coach Musselman much, so he's looking forward to getting to know him.
BOSSI'S VIEW
"Williams has a strong lower half, soft hands, back to the basket game and the ability to face up and soften defenses with jump shooting from 15 to 20 feet. Arkansas' Eric Musselman already extended an offer after getting the job and Oklahoma State, TCU, Lamar and Tulsa have offered as well.
"When more coaches see his versatile post game, more offers will come and Williams is going to receive some serious consideration for the next set of national rankings." - Rivals National Hoops Analyst Eric Bossi
Follow Bossi on Twitter at @ebosshoops