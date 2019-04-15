The fifth annual Northwest Arkansas basketball showcase The Warmup presented by MADEHoops featured some of the Razorbacks most important 2020 prospects. In group of talented athletes was Fort Smith power forward Jaylin Williams, one of three newly re-offered in-state prospects.

Playing his first season with Woodz Elite, he and teammates fell to Bradley Beal Elite and Moses Moody on Friday night 90-85 but bounced back on Saturday and Sunday with a close win over Alabama Fusion, a sound 95-60 victory over BeyondBall and a resounding 93-56 win over Kingdom Hoops.

The power forward put up 14 points in the first game of the tournament and followed that performance up with two more 10+ point games. He finished with three double-doubles in four games.

Williams told Rivals on Friday night that he was excited to be reoffered by Coach Musselman with his teammate Chris Moore but the two haven't talked much about playing together yet. He has five offers so far and Auburn and Iowa State are at the top of his list to visit, after Arkansas of course.

He's visited the Hill several times while Mike Anderson was head coach but hasn't talked with Coach Musselman much, so he's looking forward to getting to know him.