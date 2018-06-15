Stepping out onto the Razorbacks' practice fields, 2020 dual-threat quarterback Jacolby Criswell wasn't under any pressure, but he did have a lot on the line. A good camp performance could mean picking up an offer from his state school, a chance to play where his brother Dre Greenlaw plays and stay close to home.

"It'd be great to pick up an offer, but right now I'm not worried about it, Criswell said right after camp. "I'm just taking it slow with them. It's no big rush."

It seems taking a no-stress attitude into camp worked in his favor as the best quarterback in the state in 2020 did pick up an offer from the Hogs.

"It's a dream come true," Criswell said. "They showed that they liked me a lot. They tried to talk to me a lot and tried to build a connection with me, like always. Everything has gone great."

The 6-foot-1, 203-pound dual-threat showed off his very powerful arm, sharp footwork and great mobility at the Arkansas Elite QB/WR camp, throwing against future Razorback 2019 QB KJ Jefferson and the head hog's son, 2020 QB Chandler Morris.