2020 Texas Bowl: Arkansas-TCU star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
In anticipation of this Thursday's bowl game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and TCU using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers during the regular season.
Stat Comparison - TCU | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 127 teams)
Offense
Scoring: 30.8 (47th) | 25.7 (t-86th)
Total yards: 411.0 (51st) | 391.5 (t-67th)
Passing: 196.3 (97th) | 240.2 (52nd)
Rushing: 214.7 (24th) | 151.3 (78th)
Third downs: 37.5% (t-88th) | 33.8% (105th)
Sacks allowed/game: 2.30 (t-73rd) | 3.40 (t-115th)
Turnovers: 14 (t-76th) | 13 (t-68th)
Defense
Scoring: 24.2 (37th) | 34.9 (t-98th)
Total yards: 350.9 (30th) | 451.7 (105th)
Passing: 223.4 (53rd) | 259.6 (102nd)
Rushing: 127.5 (25th) | 192.1 (92nd)
Third downs: 32.9% (15th) | 46.8% (109th)
Sacks/game: 2.70 (35th) | 1.40 (t-108th)
Turnovers forced: 12 (t-65th) | 18 (t-20th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|TCU
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Max Duggan (5.8)
|
QB Feleipe Franks (6.0)
|
*RB Zach Evans
|
RB Trelon Smith
|
TE Carter Ware
|
*TE Blake Kern
|
SLOT Taye Barber (5.8)
|
SLOT Treylon Burks (5.9)
|
WR Quentin Johnston (5.9)
|
WR Trey Knox (5.9)
|
WR Blair Conwright (5.5)
|
WR Mike Woods (5.6)
|
LT T.J. Storment
|
LT Myron Cunningham
|
LG John Lanz (5.6)
|
LG Brady Latham (5.5)
|
C Steve Avila (5.5)
|
C Ricky Stromberg (5.6)
|
RG Blake Hickey
|
RG Ty Clary
|
RT Andrew Coker (5.7)
|
RT Dalton Wagner (5.6)
|
DE Khari Coleman
|
DE Eric Gregory
|
DT George Ellis (5.5)
|
DT Jonathan Marshall (5.5)
|
DT Terrell Cooper
|
DT Isaiah Nichols
|
DE Ochaun Mathis (5.6)
|
JACK Zach Williams (5.7)
|
MLB Dee Winters
|
MLB Grant Morgan
|
SLB Garret Wallow
|
WLB Bumper Pool
|
WS Ar'Darius Washington
|
NB Greg Brooks Jr.
|
CB C.J. Ceasar II
|
CB Montaric Brown
|
CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
|
CB LaDarrius Bishop
|
SS La'Kendrick Van Zandt
|
SS Jalen Catalon
|
FS Trevon Moehrig (5.6)
|
BS Joe Foucha (5.7)
*Listed with an "or" on the depth chart, but started the most recent game.
Breakdown
Arkansas: 14
TCU: 5
Tied: 3
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)
Team Grades (TCU | Arkansas)
Overall: 79.2 | 69.1
Offense: 73.4 | 71.3
Passing: 67.4 | 73.7
Rushing: 86.9 | 69.0
Receiving: 62.5 | 69.9
Pass blocking: 70.5 | 63.2
Run blocking: 66.6 | 65.7
