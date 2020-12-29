 2020 Texas Bowl: Arkansas Razorbacks-TCU Horned Frogs star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-29 08:17:23 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 Texas Bowl: Arkansas-TCU star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Khari Coleman has been effective for TCU as a freshman this season.
Khari Coleman has been effective for TCU as a freshman this season. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

In anticipation of this Thursday's bowl game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and TCU using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers during the regular season.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Stat Comparison - TCU | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 127 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 30.8 (47th) | 25.7 (t-86th)

Total yards: 411.0 (51st) | 391.5 (t-67th)

Passing: 196.3 (97th) | 240.2 (52nd)

Rushing: 214.7 (24th) | 151.3 (78th)

Third downs: 37.5% (t-88th) | 33.8% (105th)

Sacks allowed/game: 2.30 (t-73rd) | 3.40 (t-115th)

Turnovers: 14 (t-76th) | 13 (t-68th)

Defense

Scoring: 24.2 (37th) | 34.9 (t-98th)

Total yards: 350.9 (30th) | 451.7 (105th)

Passing: 223.4 (53rd) | 259.6 (102nd)

Rushing: 127.5 (25th) | 192.1 (92nd)

Third downs: 32.9% (15th) | 46.8% (109th)

Sacks/game: 2.70 (35th) | 1.40 (t-108th)

Turnovers forced: 12 (t-65th) | 18 (t-20th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - TCU vs. Arkansas
TCU Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Max Duggan (5.8)

QB Feleipe Franks (6.0)

*RB Zach Evans

RB Trelon Smith

TE Carter Ware

*TE Blake Kern

SLOT Taye Barber (5.8)

SLOT Treylon Burks (5.9)

WR Quentin Johnston (5.9)

WR Trey Knox (5.9)

WR Blair Conwright (5.5)

WR Mike Woods (5.6)

LT T.J. Storment

LT Myron Cunningham

LG John Lanz (5.6)

LG Brady Latham (5.5)

C Steve Avila (5.5)

C Ricky Stromberg (5.6)

RG Blake Hickey

RG Ty Clary

RT Andrew Coker (5.7)

RT Dalton Wagner (5.6)

DE Khari Coleman

DE Eric Gregory

DT George Ellis (5.5)

DT Jonathan Marshall (5.5)

DT Terrell Cooper

DT Isaiah Nichols

DE Ochaun Mathis (5.6)

JACK Zach Williams (5.7)

MLB Dee Winters

MLB Grant Morgan

SLB Garret Wallow

WLB Bumper Pool

WS Ar'Darius Washington

NB Greg Brooks Jr.

CB C.J. Ceasar II

CB Montaric Brown

CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

CB LaDarrius Bishop

SS La'Kendrick Van Zandt

SS Jalen Catalon

FS Trevon Moehrig (5.6)

BS Joe Foucha (5.7)

*Listed with an "or" on the depth chart, but started the most recent game.

Breakdown

Arkansas: 14

TCU: 5

Tied: 3

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)

Team Grades (TCU | Arkansas)

Overall: 79.2 | 69.1

Offense: 73.4 | 71.3

Passing: 67.4 | 73.7

Rushing: 86.9 | 69.0

Receiving: 62.5 | 69.9

Pass blocking: 70.5 | 63.2

Run blocking: 66.6 | 65.7

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}