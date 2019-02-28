All it took was a lot of hard work and a good junior season to put Christian Gonzalez on schools radars and he's now got offers from 20 programs in the last month and a half. Arkansas was his first SEC offer and Notre Dame, Missouri and Ole Miss quickly followed, he also holds offers from Baylor, Texas Tech, UNT and SMU but he hasn't received Houston, Texas or Texas A&M.

Gonzalez is still taking first visits to schools but he felt ready enough to cut a top eight from the list of 20 he has so far.