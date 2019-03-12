It's not uncommon for an East Texas athlete to be off the radar at this time in their recruiting process but a good number of schools have followed Arkansas and Missouri in offering Henderson High School wide receiver Caleb Medford so he's officially off the radar now and awaiting a Rivals rating.

Medford was one of dozens of recruits in Fayetteville this weekend for the Hogs' largest prospect day of the spring.

"The visit went very well," Medford said. "I love the facilities, for my education and for training to get better in my athletic career. I felt the love there, the coaches always kept it real and the knowledge they put into my head, I couldn't thank them enough."