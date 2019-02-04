Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-04 08:48:36 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 Texas WR Golightly sees his stock rising

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals
Recruiting Analyst

UCF, Louisville and Southern Miss were the first to offer 2020 Mesquite Poteet (Texas) pass-catcher Tristan Golightly, a hybrid wide receiver/tight end that’s getting looks by a number of different...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}