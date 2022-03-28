2021-22 Arkansas Hoops By the Numbers: Another historic season

28 — Total wins this season, Arkansas’ most since winning 32 during its national runner-up season of 1994-95. That surpasses the 27 games it won in 2014-15.

9 — Total losses this season, marking the second straight year Arkansas finished with single-digit losses. That equals the number of single-digit loss seasons it had over the previous 25 seasons combined. The Razorbacks hadn’t had consecutive seasons like that since having eight straight under Nolan Richardson from 1988-95.

2 — Consecutive appearances in the Elite Eight after making it back to that round this year. Arkansas had failed to make it to the Sweet 16 - much less the Elite Eight - in the previous 24 years.

6 — NCAA Tournament wins for Arkansas over the last two seasons. That is more than it won the previous 23 tournaments combined (5). It’s also equal to all other SEC teams combined over that same span, despite five other teams from the conference making the tournament each year.

2 — Wins over an AP No. 1 team this season, knocking off Auburn 80-76 in overtime on Feb. 8 and Gonzaga 74-68 in the Sweet 16. Arkansas is just the 10th team with multiple wins over an AP No. 1 team in a single season, but the first with one in the regular season and one in the NCAA Tournament. Prior to this season, the Razorbacks were just 1-11 all-time vs. AP No. 1 teams, with the lone win coming over North Carolina and Michael Jordan in 1984.