2021-22 Season in Review: Au'Diese Toney

After three seasons as a major contributor for a losing team, Au’Diese Toney opted to leave Pitt and join a winning program.

He found that in Arkansas, becoming the Razorbacks’ first transfer addition last offseason. He committed April 1, picking the Hogs over Arizona, Xavier, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and others.

During his time with the Panthers, Toney made 69 starts in 79 appearances and averaged 9.7 points and 5.4 rebounds. His final season at Pitt was his best, though, as the 6-foot-6 wing averaged 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 46.4% from the field.

His size and versatility, along with his defensive prowess, made him a hot commodity on the transfer market and was ultimately a benefit to the Razorbacks. Toney came in right away and started for Arkansas.

In his UA debut, Toney impressed — scoring 18 points and hauling in 11 rebounds while shooting 77.8% from the field. This performance had fans expecting Toney to be another offensive weapon to go along with JD Notae, Stanley Umude and Chris Lykes. That thinking lasted through the first eight games of the season.

Over that stretch, Toney averaged 14.0 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 69.0% from the field. He was easily the most efficient offensive weapon the Razorbacks had, and drew praise from head coach Eric Musselman for his ability to find ways to score.