2021-22 Season in Review: Davonte Davis

As a true freshman, Arkansas guard Davonte Davis burst onto the scene in the latter half of the season en route to the Razorbacks’ first Elite Eight run in 26 years.

Davis started the final 14 games of his freshman season, averaging 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists over that span.

He became a fan favorite and earned national attention for his athleticism and highlight plays in the NCAA Tournament, including a backwards, between-the-legs pass against Texas Tech and a midrange jumper with less than five seconds left to give Arkansas the lead over Oral Roberts in the Sweet 16.