Now that college football has gotten through the pandemic-altered season of 2020, eligibility rules have returned to normal.

After a free year for all players, this season will count against players who no longer have a redshirt available and those who do but appear in more than four games.

Although that four-game redshirt rule technically applies to all players, it is most commonly associated with freshmen because that is when most college football players redshirt.

With that in mind, HawgBeat will track the games played and snap counts of Arkansas’ true freshmen throughout the season to see which of them end up burning their redshirt.

Here’s a look at the four who debuted in the Razorbacks’ 38-17 season-opening win over Rice…

WR Ketron Jackson Jr.

Games Played: 1

Snaps: 14 on O / 6 on ST

PFF Grade: 72.2 (O) / 29.6 (ST)

Stats: 1 reception, 16 yards

Jackson made a nice grab for his first career reception, but unfortunately for him, it went for 16 yards and came on third-and-18. What people will probably remember from his first game, though, is the questionable holding penalty he received that wiped out KJ Jefferson’s 68-yard run.

That was actually one of two flags Jackson drew in the game. He was also on the kickoff and punt return units and committed the block in the back penalty on Greg Brooks’ 4-yard punt return. Offensively, the only other time he was targeted came on Jefferson’s interception - but the pick was not fault of his own, as it was a forced throw.