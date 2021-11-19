2021 Arkansas Freshman Report - Week 10
Now that college football has gotten through the pandemic-altered season of 2020, eligibility rules have returned to normal.
After a free year for all players, this season will count against players who no longer have a redshirt available and those who do but appear in more than four games.
Although that four-game redshirt rule technically applies to all players, it is most commonly associated with freshmen because that is when most college football players redshirt.
With that in mind, HawgBeat will track the games played and snap counts of Arkansas’ true freshmen throughout the season to see which of them end up burning their redshirt.
Here’s a look at how many have played through the first 10 games…
Already Burned Redshirt
RB AJ Green
Games Played: 9
Snaps: 74 on O / 72 on ST
PFF Grade: 63.4 (O) / 66.1 (ST) / 49.7 (ST - kickoff return grade)
Season Stats: 39 carries, 194 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 74 yards, 1 TD; 9 KOR, 147 yards; 3 fumbles (0 lost)
After not playing on offense at all against Mississippi State, Green got a couple of offensive snaps at LSU, but didn’t touch the ball on either of them. He did, however, handle the kickoff return duties and had a pair of returns for 44 total yards.
While his first was just a 15-yard return that got the Razorbacks to the 17, Green’s second was much better, as he got them all the way out to the 30 following LSU’s game-tying field goal early in the fourth quarter.
WR Ketron Jackson Jr.
Games Played: 10
Snaps: 189 on O / 38 on ST
PFF Grade: 54.4 (O) / 53.2 (ST)
Season Stats: 3 receptions, 44 yards, 1 TD
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news