2021 Arkansas Freshman Report - Week 11
Now that college football has gotten through the pandemic-altered season of 2020, eligibility rules have returned to normal.
After a free year for all players, this season will count against players who no longer have a redshirt available and those who do but appear in more than four games.
Although that four-game redshirt rule technically applies to all players, it is most commonly associated with freshmen because that is when most college football players redshirt.
With that in mind, HawgBeat will track the games played and snap counts of Arkansas’ true freshmen throughout the season to see which of them end up burning their redshirt.
Here’s a look at how many have played through the first 11 games…
Already Burned Redshirt
RB AJ Green
Games Played: 10
Snaps: 82 on O / 84 on ST
PFF Grade: 65.7 (O) / 66.2 (ST) / 49.9 (ST - kickoff return grade)
Season Stats: 41 carries, 202 yards, 1 TD; 7 receptions, 84 yards, 1 TD; 9 KOR, 147 yards; 3 fumbles (0 lost)
After not playing much on offense the previous two weeks, Green got eight snaps against Alabama and picked up 18 total yards. He broke one tackle and gained 8 yards on two carries, plus caught a couple of screens that resulted in 10 yards.
On special teams, Green continued to serve as the primary kickoff returner, but he did not attempt to return any kicks Saturday. He also played three snaps on the kickoff coverage unit and one on the punt coverage unit.
WR Ketron Jackson Jr.
Games Played: 11
Snaps: 194 on O / 38 on ST
PFF Grade: 54.3 (O) / 53.2 (ST)
Season Stats: 3 receptions, 44 yards, 1 TD
Jackson played a season-low five offensive snaps against Alabama and was not targeted with any passes.
