Now that college football has gotten through the pandemic-altered season of 2020, eligibility rules have returned to normal.

After a free year for all players, this season will count against players who no longer have a redshirt available and those who do but appear in more than four games.

Although that four-game redshirt rule technically applies to all players, it is most commonly associated with freshmen because that is when most college football players redshirt.

With that in mind, HawgBeat will track the games played and snap counts of Arkansas’ true freshmen throughout the season to see which of them end up burning their redshirt.

Here’s a look at how many have played through the first two weeks…

RB AJ Green

Games Played: 1

Snaps: 10 on O / 8 on ST

PFF Grade: 77.0 (O) / 61.8 (ST)

Season Stats: 7 carries, 67 yards, 1 TD; 1 reception, 9 yards

After not playing in the opener against Rice, Green made his collegiate debut Saturday and looked good doing so. The first time he stepped onto the field, he picked up 9 yards on a screen pass, but was stopped one yard shy of the first-down line.

Where he made his impact felt, though, was running the ball. He picked up 67 yards on seven carries, including a 30-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter. That helped him earn a 77.0 PFF grade. Head coach Sam Pittman said he expects his role to continue to expand throughout the season.

Green also contributed on special teams, starting on the punt return unit and getting a couple of snaps on the kickoff coverage unit. He was on the hands team for Texas’ onside kick attempt, as well.